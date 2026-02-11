Rescue effort turns deadly as truck rams into pedestrians on NH-9; 2 dead, 3 hurt

Noida: Two people were killed and three others injured after a truck rammed into pedestrians on National Highway-9 near the Sector-62 roundabout in Noida late on Monday night. The victims were attempting to rescue a tempo driver who had been trapped in his vehicle following an earlier collision.



According to the police, the incident began when a mini truck (tempo), driven by Hari Om, was travelling from Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad towards Delhi via NH-9. After crossing the Sector-62 roundabout, the vehicle crashed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside, leaving the driver trapped inside the cabin.

Hearing his cries for help, several people nearby rushed to the spot and began efforts to pull him out of the damaged vehicle. During the rescue attempt, a speeding truck loaded with vegetables approached from behind and ploughed into the group.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that the victims were thrown several metres into the air before landing on the road. Passers-by managed to stop the truck and detained its driver, who had attempted to flee.

Police were alerted and, with the help of locals, the injured were rushed to hospitals in Delhi and Ghaziabad. Despite treatment, two of the injured succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Devendra, a resident of Dhakiya village in Shahjahanpur district, and Govind, from Faddpur Airavela Bas village in Azamgarh district. The injured include Sahil of Johri village in Baghpat, Virendra from Bhavri village in Shahjahanpur, and tempo driver Hari Om, a resident of Mangolpuri in Delhi. One person sustained minor injuries, while two others remain hospitalised. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.