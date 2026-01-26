Republic Day, major boost for JJ clusters: ₹327 crore projects approved

New Delhi: On Republic Day, Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta invited representatives from JJ (Jhuggi-Jhopri) clusters across the capital to the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan and inaugurated basic infrastructure works in JJ clusters through them. Projects worth approximately ₹327 crore were approved, of which works amounting to ₹144 crore have already been awarded.

The Chief Minister also shared lunch with the JJ cluster representatives and said that the Delhi Government is working with full commitment to improving the living standards of citizens residing in JJ clusters. She stated that the previous government viewed JJ residents merely as a vote bank and consistently created an atmosphere of fear among them.

The programme was attended by Delhi Government Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP President Shri Virendra Sachdeva, CEO, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) Shri Rupesh Thakur, along with other dignitaries. Notably, several women representatives from JJ clusters participated in the event.

The projects approved include public convenience complexes and cement concrete (CC) works in the lanes of JJ clusters.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions on the issues and requirements of JJ residents and assured them that the Delhi Government is working with complete dedication to improve their quality of life. She remarked that while the former Chief Minister lived in a lavish “sheesh mahal” worth crores of rupees, the present government considers the struggles of the people as its own and remains devoted to serving them day and night.

Highlighting the contribution of JJ residents to the city’s growth, the Chief Minister said that workers living in JJ clusters have played a significant role in Delhi’s development. The government’s objective is to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last mile of society.

She informed that the Delhi Government has allocated a dedicated budget of ₹700 crore for JJ development, through which work on basic amenities, housing, health, sanitation and social welfare is being fast-tracked. A comprehensive plan has been prepared to ensure essential works such as drains, roads, toilets, parks and settlement development centres in JJ areas, to free residents from inhumane living conditions. These works have been prioritised and are being implemented at a rapid pace, with several projects inaugurated today.

The Chief Minister noted that sharing a meal with JJ residents at the Chief Minister’s residence and inaugurating projects through them was particularly inspiring for the government.

She further shared that several important initiatives have been launched by the Delhi Government for the welfare of JJ clusters. Facilities such as Atal Canteens, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and dedicated health and nutrition services never previously provided specifically for JJ residents are now being ensured. She added that Delhi now has a BJP-led “double-engine” government, fully committed to working in accordance with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.”



