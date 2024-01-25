Republic Day: L-G hosts ‘At Home’ at Raj Niwas

The traditional ‘At Home’ of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena held ahead of the Republic Day at the Raj Niwas here on Wednesday evening witnessed the participation of a diverse array of guests, including foreign diplomats, top army officers, ministers, politicians, students, freedom fighters and the Padma awardees. Those present in the function included Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Delhi government ministers Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Imran Hussain, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri among others, a Raj Niwas statement said. The function