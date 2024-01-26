Republic Day: Delhi under thick security blanket

New Delhi: The national capital will be placed under a blanket of security for the Republic Day celebrations, with more than 70,000 personnel being deployed across the city for the purpose, Delhi Police officials said.



Out of over 70,000 personnel, 14,000 will be deployed at and around Kartavya Path for the security of the Republic Day parade, they said. Police have also issued advisory on traffic arrangements and restrictions put in place for the smooth conduct of traffic on Friday in the city. Extensive arrangements have been made for the safety and security of the 77,000 invitees expected at Kartavya Path to watch this year’s parade, the officials said.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Dependra Pathak said that robust and flawless security arrangements have been put in place all around Delhi for the Republic Day.

Pathak said the security, traffic and district units together are working at the real time coordination with the central security agencies for January 26 celebrations.

He said about 14,000 security personnel with focussed roles and responsibilities will be deployed at the main operational area of Kartavya Path.

Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage check and SWAT teams will be deployed at the specific strategic locations at Kartavya Path and all around the city, Pathak said.