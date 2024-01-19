Republic Day: Delhi Police holds interstate coordination meeting

New Delhi: In a strategic move to fortify security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, a crucial interstate coordination meeting was convened at Delhi Police headquarters on Thursday.



Chaired by Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora, the meeting saw the active participation of high-ranking officers from multiple states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Representatives from national agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Anti-Terrorism Grid (NATGRID), and various divisions

within the Delhi Police were also present.

The primary objective of the meeting was to enhance cooperation among law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and address a spectrum of issues related to the preparation and security concerns associated with Republic Day celebrations in 2024.

Key highlights from the meeting include the sharing of crucial intelligence related to potential terror threats and anti-terror measures. Discussions also encompassed border security, verifications of suspicious elements, and

heightened vigilance regarding the movement of paragliders, drones, and other aerial objects in open areas.

Issues related to interstate criminal gangs operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) and incidents involving the illicit supply of firearms and narcotics were thoroughly deliberated.

Traffic management during Republic Day celebrations, including proposed restrictions, and measures to curb unauthorised border intrusions was meticulously planned. Officers from various states were urged to collaborate seamlessly to ensure the effective implementation of these strategies.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora stressed the importance of measures to seamlessly organise Republic Day events. He called for a comprehensive drive to trace and verify individuals released from jails, particularly those with a terrorist or radical background. Monitoring criminals closely, particularly those involved in firearm smuggling, was a top priority.

Arora also emphasised the rapid sharing of information to facilitate timely and effective action. He appreciated the cooperation extended by neighbouring state police forces while highlighting the critical need for heightened vigilance to prevent any disruptive elements from hampering the national festival.

There was a consensus on the necessity of real-time

information sharing and close interaction at all levels to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Republic Day celebration in 2024.