Republic Day celebrates power of people and Constitution: Speaker

New Delhi: As part of the 77th Republic Day observances, the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday organised public celebrations at the Vidhan Sabha, opening its premises to citizens and hosting cultural and ceremonial events.



Addressing the gathering, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta underscored the significance of Republic Day as a celebration of constitutional values and democratic strength. “Republic Day is a celebration of the people’s power, the strength of our Constitution, and the unbreakable spirit of India’s democracy. By opening this historic Assembly to the public, we are bringing citizens closer to the living heritage of our Republic,” he said.

Citizens from all walks of life, including families, students and visitors, visited the 115-year-old Assembly building, experiencing its architectural grandeur and historical importance. The premises witnessed a festive atmosphere as people explored the institution that has played a vital role in Delhi’s legislative and democratic evolution.

As part of the celebrations, the Delhi Police Band performed patriotic compositions, which were received with enthusiasm by the audience. Cultural performances organised by the Sahitya Kala Academy further enhanced the occasion, adding colour and vibrancy to the event. The Vidhan Sabha building was specially illuminated in the Tricolour, creating a dignified and inspiring setting reflective of national pride and unity.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta stated that “Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution of India and stands as a reminder of the country’s commitment to democratic ideals.” He paid homage to the framers of the Constitution and to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices paved the way for the establishment of a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic.

The Speaker emphasised that opening the Assembly to the public on national occasions strengthens civic awareness and public participation, particularly among the youth. He noted that such initiatives help citizens gain a deeper understanding of constitutional values and democratic institutions.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Gupta said the institution has witnessed several defining moments of India’s freedom struggle and democratic journey. He observed that allowing public access enables citizens to connect more closely with the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, Gupta hoisted the National Flag at his official residence and paid floral tributes in honour of the Constitution and the nation’s founding leaders.