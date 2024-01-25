Republic Day 2024: Bravery Awards Honor 1132 Personnel for Exceptional Service in Police, Fire, and Security Forces

On the occasion of Republic Day 2024, 1132 personnel from the police, fire service, home guards, and civil security and improvement services will be honored with the Bravery Service Medals. The announcement includes the President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG), Medal for Gallantry (GM), President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) for officers who have displayed exceptional courage and meritorious service.

Two officers have been nominated for the President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG), while 275 officers will receive the Gallantry Medal (GM). The awards are based on rare acts of bravery and distinguished service in saving lives, preventing crimes, or apprehending criminals, involving anticipated risks.

Among the 277 bravery awards, the majority will be conferred upon 119 personnel from areas affected by left-wing extremism, 133 from the Jammu and Kashmir region, and 25 from other regions, in recognition of their valorous actions.

Two PMG awards will be presented to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel serving as members of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) for their outstanding contributions to peacekeeping efforts. The awards will be received by their families.

Out of the 275 GM awards, 72 will go to Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, 18 to Maharashtra, 26 to Chhattisgarh, 23 to Jharkhand, 15 to Odisha, 8 to Delhi, and 65 to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

For Distinguished Service, out of the 102 President's Medals (PSM), 94 will be awarded to police services, 4 to fire services, and 4 to civil security and home guard services. Meritorious Service Medals (MSM) totaling 753 will be distributed among 667 police personnel, 32 fire service personnel, 27 civil security and home guard personnel, and 27 improvement service personnel.

DELHI Police Special Cell officers ACP Lalit Mohan Negi and ACP Hriday Bhushan, who played a crucial role in dismantling several major terrorist modules, including Indian Mujahideen, will be honored with the President's Award. They were successful in arresting all the shooters involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Recently, they also apprehended A++ category terrorist Javed Mattoo.

In addition, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora's OSD Manishi Chandra and DCP Vinit Kumar will also be awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.