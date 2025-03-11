Report any EWS admission irregularities directly to me: Edu Min Ashish Sood

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has assured parents that the ongoing document verification process for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota admissions in private schools is being conducted in a fair and transparent manner. He emphasized that if parents encounter any irregularities, they should report them directly to him. “If parents notice any discrepancies or face any difficulties in the admission process, they can lodge a complaint directly with me or visit my office to register their grievance,” Sood said.

The verification process, which began on March 6 across 29 zones under the Directorate of Education, has so far seen the successful verification of 6,192 children’s documents out of the 7,042 who visited the designated centers.

As a result, 4,878 children have received admission tokens, while 1,291 parents have been issued notices due to incomplete documentation. Additionally, the candidatures of four children have been rejected due to discrepancies in their documents.

Sood highlighted that on March 6, 1,193 parents visited verification centers, out of which 1,096 children’s documents were verified, and 834 children were issued admission tokens. On March 7, the number of parents who attended the verification process increased to 2,431, with 2,108 documents successfully verified, leading to 1,698 children receiving admission tokens.

On March 8, 64 students came for verification across three zones, with all documents successfully verified, and 43 students receiving admission tokens. On March 10, 3,354 parents visited the centers, with 2,924 documents verified and 2,303 admission tokens issued.

Sood cautioned parents against fraud and urged them to report any demands for money in EWS admissions.