Repair work of Munak Canal successfully completed: Min

New Delhi: The repair work on the breached embankment of the Munak Canal, which disrupted water supply in parts of Delhi, has been successfully completed, announced Delhi Water minister Atishi.



Addressing the media, Atishi assured that normal water supply would resume by Saturday morning from the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant (WTP), contingent on Haryana’s timely release of water into the canal.

“The repair work of the broken embankment of Munak Canal has been completed. We hope that by 9-10 am on Saturday, water production will start from Dwarka Water Treatment Plant,” stated Atishi.

She explained the ongoing efforts to reinforce the canal wall, “At present, the bund is being cemented with concrete, which will be completed late at night. It will take 5-6 hours for the concrete to strengthen. In such a situation, if the Haryana government releases water in the canal by 6-7 am, it will reach Dwarka WTP in 3-4 hours.”

The breach occurred during the early hours of Thursday, affecting nearby areas with flooding. Atishi detailed the immediate response and ongoing efforts stating, “The teams of the Irrigation Department of Haryana government and Delhi Jal Board are still present on the spot. The water filled in JJ Colony Bawana was pumped out and now the power supply has also been restored.”

Elaborating on the canal repair process, Atishi provided a timeline and technical specifics, “The embankment was breached at Bawana entry point outside Delhi between 12 and 2 on Thursday night. The embankment has been repaired with a 7-meter wide and 15-meter long soil embankment, followed by concrete lining work, expected to finish by 9-10 pm tonight,” she stated.

Regarding the impact on local residents, Atishi highlighted the collaborative efforts to mitigate the situation, “Since yesterday afternoon, the flow of water to the surrounding areas had stopped. All the agencies, MCD, DDA, and PWD, everyone worked together so that the water could be drained out completely.” She emphasized the support provided to affected residents, “Food was provided there by the district administration and medical camps were also set up, all kinds of facilities were arranged.”

Atishi concluded with an update on the restoration of services in the affected area mentioning, “Now the electricity supply has also been restored in Bawana JJ colony.

Water has also been completely drained out from the entire area, so we can say that life

has been normalised in Bawana JJ Colony.”

The incident underscores the critical role of the Munak Canal in Delhi’s water supply infrastructure and the coordinated efforts needed to maintain its integrity amidst challenges. The Delhi government remains vigilant to ensure uninterrupted services for its residents.