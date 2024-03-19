Renowned Delhi Police officer foils chain-snatching attack at Nehru Park

NEW DELHI: In a daring display of courage and skill, a jogger thwarted a chain-snatching attempt at Nehru Park in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area. The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, saw two assailants brandishing a pistol and threatening the victim to hand over his gold chain.



Unbeknownst to the perpetrators, their target was none other than Vinod Badola, renowned for his expertise as an “encounter specialist” within the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, and his proficiency in the martial arts form Krav Maga.

Without hesitation, Badola gave chase to the snatchers, engaging in a fierce altercation that culminated in the disarmament of one assailant wielding the firearm. Despite the second culprit managing to flee, Badola promptly alerted the police control room via the emergency number 112 and initiated a search operation with the assistance of local police.

According to official reports, the fleeing criminal attempted to evade capture by blending into the surrounding crowd near a fountain. However, Badola’s vigilance and determination led to the apprehension of the perpetrator.

Devesh Mahla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi, confirmed the identities of the apprehended snatchers as Gaurav and Pawan Dev, both of whom now face charges under sections about robbery with intent to cause death. The police have since gathered CCTV footage from the vicinity and bolstered patrols in the area to deter future criminal activities.

Vinod Badola’s valorous actions add yet another chapter to his illustrious career in law enforcement. Previously recognized for his pivotal role in high-profile missions, Badola’s contributions have been instrumental in combating organized crime and terrorism within the national capital region.

Among his notable achievements, Badola led a successful operation resulting in the elimination of notorious gangster Nitu Dabodia in October 2013, near a hotel in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. Additionally, his team’s diligent efforts led to the discovery of a sophisticated narcotics smuggling operation backed by a Taliban-affiliated group.

Uncovering a novel smuggling route originating from Afghanistan through Iran and ultimately reaching ports in western India, Badola’s team seized a staggering 330 kgs of heroin valued at Rs 1,320 crore.