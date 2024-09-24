Remission pleas stalled due to ex-CM Kejriwal’s incarceration can be processed now: Delhi govt to SC

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi government has announced that it will resume processing remission pleas following the appointment of Atishi Marlena as the new Chief Minister.



This announcement came during a Supreme Court hearing on September 23, where the court addressed delays

in the remission process that had been stalled due to the prior incarceration of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Supreme Court bench, led by Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Pankaj Mithal, was reviewing a writ petition filed by Harpreet Singh, a convict serving a life sentence who sought remission.

The court expressed its frustration over the previous delays, noting that decisions regarding remission were effectively on hold as Kejriwal was unable to sign the necessary documents while imprisoned in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Justice Oka remarked that with Marlena now in charge, the complications preventing the processing of these pleas had been resolved.

The court emphasised the importance of expediting these decisions, stating that, “the Delhi government must take action within three weeks.” The justices made it clear that the matter of personal liberty is paramount and should not be hindered by bureaucratic delays.

In its previous sessions, the Supreme Court had directed the Delhi government to act on Singh’s request for remission.

Initially, the government was given two months to make a decision, a deadline which had already

been extended due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Kejriwal’s ability to fulfil his duties from jail.

The court had previously raised concerns about whether there were any official restrictions on the former Chief Minister’s responsibilities while incarcerated.

As the new Chief Minister, Marlena assured the court that the pending remission pleas would be addressed promptly, reiterating the government’s commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that the rights of convicts are respected.