Relief for Kejriwal as court clears him in ED cases over non-compliance with summons

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in cases related to the alleged non-compliance of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the liquor policy-linked money laundering probe.



Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal of the Rouse Avenue Courts pronounced the verdict, bringing relief to Kejriwal in the proceedings initiated by the central agency over his absence during the investigation.

The court, however, is yet to release a detailed order outlining the reasoning behind the acquittal.

The ED had approached the court alleging that Kejriwal deliberately failed to comply with multiple summons issued to him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the agency, the former Chief Minister had shown wilful disregard for the legal process by not appearing before investigators despite repeated notices.

Two separate criminal complaints were filed by the ED, citing Kejriwal’s non-appearance in response to summons issued on November 2 and December 21, 2023, as well as January 3 and January 18, 2024. Kejriwal had publicly maintained that the summons were unlawful and politically motivated.

The case forms part of the broader investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The ED has alleged that the policy was framed and implemented as part of a conspiracy to grant undue benefits to select private entities, including a fixed 12 percent profit margin for wholesalers, a provision the agency claims was absent from official records of the Group of Ministers.

The central agency has further alleged that the conspiracy was coordinated by former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair along with members of the so-called “South Group”, and that Nair was acting on behalf of Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, and was granted bail by a trial court in June 2024, though the order was subsequently stayed by the Delhi High Court. In July 2024, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail while referring his challenge to arrest to a larger bench.

While the acquittal addresses only the summons-related cases, the main money laundering investigation linked to the excise

policy continues.