‘Rekha Gupta’s husband running govt,’ alleges AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has raised concerns over Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s husband attending official meetings, inspecting projects, and giving instructions to officers, terming the development “unconstitutional and illegal”. AAP Delhi State President said that an “unelected family member” was exercising authority

and running the government in place of the CM.

At a press conference, Bharadwaj pointed to social media posts shared by the CM herself, which showed her husband engaging in official reviews. “This is not about just one meeting. Videos show her husband addressing officers. A clear message is being spread that it is the husband who is in control,” he said.

Bharadwaj drew parallels to practices in some village panchayats where women representatives’ husbands assumed control of their offices.

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned how the Delhi CM’s husband could issue directions to officers, calling it a “serious matter.” He cited BJP leader Amit Malviya’s comparison to Sheila Dikshit’s sister and said the issue raised doubts about governance and integrity.