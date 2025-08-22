Rekha Gupta visits Gandhi Nagar market, vows to put trans-Yamuna at forefront of development

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday made her first public appearance since the attack on her, saying that the trans-Yamuna area will be brought to the forefront of the city's growth.

She made these remarks at Vastrika-2025, held in the Ashok Bazaar of Gandhi Nagar, Asia's largest readymade garments market.

Gupta said she will allocate requisite budget for the development of the region - derisively called Yamunapaar – and that she strives to take Gandhi Nagar's garment market to the international stage.

The BJP leader also announced Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely as the chairman of the Yamuna Paar Vikas Board.

"He had been in top posts in the Delhi government (Sheila Dikshit government), but just for the sake of development, without any hidden agendas, joined the BJP. He is like the chief minister of Gandhi Nagar. He took an oath for Delhi's development. Lovely will be the chairman of the Yamuna Paar Vikas Board," she said.

She requested Lovely and East Delhi MP and Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Harsh Malhotra, to submit detailed assessments of the area's needs.

The chief minister also announced that a new route mapping of DTC electric buses would commence from the trans-Yamuna area.

The first-time chief minister said that throughout its 50 years, the Gandhi Nagar market has embodied Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of Vocal for Local and One District One Product.

She claimed that Delhi had been lagging behind for the past 10–12 years, but now it has the opportunity to reclaim the lost ground.

Gupta said a major objective of her government is to give the Yamuna a clean and uninterrupted flow. She also vowed to improve water and sewer pipelines, and public toilets.

The event was organised by the Association of Wholesale Ready-Made Garments Dealers.