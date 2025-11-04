Rekha Gupta to start 3-day election campaign in Bihar

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to embark on a three-day, high-intensity election campaign in Bihar, where she will address public meetings and participate in roadshows across multiple constituencies to support NDA candidates in the ongoing Assembly elections.

According to officials from the Chief Minister’s Office, Gupta will depart for Patna this evening and begin her campaign with a public rally in the Bankipur Assembly constituency on Monday night. Over the next three days, she will campaign in 12 to 15 constituencies spread across different districts of Bihar.

“This will be Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s third visit to Bihar for election campaigning, and it is being described as a high-intensity tour,” the CMO said in a statement. “During these three days, she will address gatherings in 12 to 15 constituencies, including areas where polling is scheduled for November 6

and November 11.”

The Chief Minister’s schedule includes a packed lineup of public engagements. On November 4, she will hold rallies and roadshows in Siwan, Barharia, Baikunthpur, and neighbouring areas. On November 5, her campaign trail will move to Gaura Bauram, Arwal, Gaya City, and Aurangabad. The final day of her visit, November 6, will see her addressing gatherings in Bhagalpur, Warisaliganj, Hisua, and Dinara constituencies before returning

to Delhi that night.

Officials said Gupta will be accompanied by senior BJP leaders, representatives of allied parties, local candidates, and party workers throughout her Bihar tour.

The Chief Minister’s participation is being seen as part of the NDA’s broader strategy to energise its campaign in key constituencies ahead of the crucial polling phases.

“Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will campaign in support of NDA candidates across the state. In addition to public meetings, she will also take part in roadshows,” the CMO said.

Her visit underlines the growing importance of national leaders in regional campaigns, with the NDA intensifying efforts to connect with voters as Bihar’s election

momentum peaks.