Rekha Gupta stresses unity & development

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attended a special ceremony in Mangolpuri to inaugurate the newly named Maharshi Durbalnath Dham Centre and unveil the statue of Maharaja Agrasen. Speaking at the event, she said the occasion symbolised the unity of Delhi’s social, spiritual, and cultural fabric.

“While Sant Durbalnath spread the message of humanity and unity, Maharaja Agrasen dedicated his life to service and social harmony. Their ideals continue to inspire the progress of Mangolpuri and Delhi,” the Chief Minister said.

The event was attended by MP Yogendra Chandolia, MLA and Delhi Rural Development Board Chairman Rajkumar Chauhan, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and other dignitaries.

Reaffirming her government’s commitment to the development of rural Delhi, Gupta announced that projects worth over Rs.1,000 crore had been sanctioned through the Rural Development Committee. “Our goal is not just governance but holistic development that uplifts every section of society,” she said. The Chief Minister added that Delhi’s ongoing progress in infrastructure, healthcare, and public welfare was possible due to the “leadership and blessings” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the government’s cultural initiatives, Gupta said the capital had celebrated Chhath Mahaparv, Valmiki Jayanti, Ramlila festivals, and Deepotsav with grandeur this year. “After Ayodhya, the most magnificent Deepotsav was held in Delhi, where 1.25 lakh diyas were lit and a drone show depicted the life of Lord Ram,” she said.

Extending her greetings for Chhath Puja, the Chief Minister wished that “the blessings of Chhathi Maiya bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to every Delhiite.”