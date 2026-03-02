Rekha Gupta presents one-yr report card in Chandni Chowk under ‘Pravas Programme’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reached out to residents of Chandni Chowk as part of the government’s ‘Pravas Programme’, presenting her administration’s one-year report card and outlining its vision for a “Viksit Delhi”.



Addressing a public gathering in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Gupta said the BJP government had begun delivering on long-pending works after returning to power in the capital following a 27-year gap. “After 27 years, the BJP government in Delhi has begun completing works that had remained pending for decades,” she said.

Highlighting development initiatives in the historic constituency, the Chief Minister noted that Chandni Chowk, once marked by neglect, is now witnessing renewed focus.

Referring to the project to lay overhead electricity wires underground, she described it as a landmark intervention. “The launch of the project to lay overhead electricity wires underground, thereby preserving the area’s heritage aesthetics, marks a historic step,” she said.

Gupta reiterated her government’s five-point resolve to build a capital that is “clean, healthy, safe, green and equipped with robust basic infrastructure.” She said that within a year of assuming office, the administration had laid a strong foundation for systemic change. “Within just one year of receiving the people’s mandate to serve, a strong foundation for systemic transformation has been laid,” she said. Emphasising that development is now visible on the ground, Gupta added, “The resolve of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ is no longer confined to paper; it is now visible across every street, colony and Assembly constituency.”

Describing Chandni Chowk as one of Delhi’s most significant cultural and heritage hubs, the Chief Minister said modernisation efforts would be undertaken without compromising its historic character. She stressed that integrating heritage conservation with improved civic amenities remains a key priority of the government.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal and Yogender Chandolia, along with MLAs Tilak Ram Gupta and Ashok Goel. Several senior public representatives and party office-bearers were also present during the outreach programme.