Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone of multi-level e-bus depot at Hari Nagar

New Delhi: Delhi took a decisive step towards cleaner public transport on Monday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art multi-level electric bus depot in Hari Nagar. The project, billed as the first-of-its-kind in the capital, will accommodate 384 electric buses, 81 fast-charging stations, and nearly 2 lakh square feet of self-sustaining commercial space.

Addressing the gathering, the CM described the depot as “the foundation of a greener, more efficient Delhi.” She added, “Delhi is witnessing the dawn of a new era in public transport. With this depot, capable of housing around 400 e-buses and equipped with state-of-the-art charging infrastructure, our government reaffirms its commitment to clean, efficient, and sustainable mobility.” Rekha Gupta also made a pointed remark on leadership challenges. “You may think I am a woman Chief Minister and try to mislead me, but through this platform, on the first day of Navratri, with the power of Maa Durga, I want to say, I am a daughter of Delhi. I am not afraid of anyone. The responsibility I have taken, to work for Delhi and serve the people of Delhi, no matter what happens, I will fulfill them—24/7, 365 days.”

The CM underlined that the facility will follow a self-sustaining model, with commercial hubs and offices generating revenue to offset costs. Green features such as a 500 KW solar plant, sewage treatment system, and rainwater harvesting will help the depot achieve a GRIHA 3-star rating.

“Our priority is to ensure last-mile connectivity in Delhi and to expand the electric bus fleet from 3,000 to 6,000 in the coming year. This depot is part of a larger roadmap to make Delhi’s transport not just efficient, but also environment-friendly,” Gupta said.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh called the initiative a proof of the government’s intent. “We had promised the people of Delhi that public transport would not just expand but transform, and this foundation stone is proof of that promise in action,” he said. He noted that the Rs.420 crore project, expected to finish in two years, would enable a bus to be fully charged in just 40 minutes.

Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood hailed the development as a morale booster. “Many of us must have seen the condition of Harinagar Depot, just a month ago, its walls were broken and crumbling. Today, those walls stand strong,” he remarked.

The Hari Nagar project, officials said, will not only ease Delhi’s transition to electric buses but also set a benchmark for sustainable transport infrastructure nationwide.