Rekha Gupta Launches Water Projects Worth Over ₹2,100 Crore

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several projects of the Delhi Jal Board worth over ₹2,100 crore at Ramlila Maidan, Todapur, in West Delhi.

The Chief Minister stated that her government does not merely make announcements but ensures the timely completion of projects. She emphasised that establishing an improved water management system is essential for achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Delhi’. She directed officials to complete all projects within the stipulated timeframe and maintain high-quality standards so that citizens benefit at the earliest.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, Rajendra Nagar MLA Umang Bajaj, along with several public representatives, senior officials and a large number of local residents, were present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that ensuring the availability of clean drinking water and developing a modern sewerage system are among the government’s highest priorities. The projects launched today will not only enhance water supply capacity but will also play a vital role in making Delhi cleaner and healthier.

She further stated that areas facing water and sewer problems for many years are now receiving permanent solutions. These projects will improve water supply for a large number of residents, expand modern sewage treatment facilities and assist in cleaning the Yamuna River. Upon completion, sewage treatment capacity will increase and the discharge of untreated wastewater into the Yamuna will be prevented. At the same time, the water supply system will be strengthened to ensure regular and adequate drinking water for citizens.

The Chief Minister added that a robust water and sewer system is essential to make Delhi a world-class capital. The government is working in mission mode to ensure clean water reaches every household and modern sewer networks are available in every locality.

Delhi Water Minister Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh stated that Delhi is entering a new phase of development. This is not merely the announcement of projects but the laying of a strong foundation for a ‘Viksit Delhi’ in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the development taking place across the country is now clearly visible in the national capital. The government is working to make essential services such as water supply and sewerage modern, robust, more efficient and fully aligned with the needs of the people.

Commercial Consumers Also Included in the Amnesty Scheme

The Chief Minister informed that commercial consumers are now being included in the Amnesty Scheme implemented to provide relief to water consumers. The scheme has also been extended until August.

More than 3.52 lakh consumers have benefited from the scheme so far. Under this initiative, penalties, interest and surcharges were waived, providing relief of approximately ₹1,400 crore, while the Delhi Jal Board received revenue amounting to ₹484 crore.

With the extension of the scheme until August and its expansion to include commercial consumers, a greater number of people will now benefit.

The Chief Minister also announced a 100 per cent waiver of late payment surcharge for commercial and non-domestic consumers associated with the Delhi Jal Board. Under this decision, penalties amounting to approximately ₹74,293 crore accumulated over the years for commercial consumers will be fully waived. This move is expected to enable the Delhi Jal Board to generate nearly ₹285.2 crore in revenue from these consumers.

Projects Inaugurated:

Enhancement of Capacity of Nilothi–1 STP

Increased from 40 MGD to 60 MGD

Cost: ₹373.21 crore

Enhancement of Capacity of Pappankalan Phase–I STP

Increased from 20 MGD to 30 MGD

Cost: ₹225.28 crore

Replacement of Old Pipeline at Haiderpur (WW-II), North-West Delhi

Cost: ₹50.72 crore

Replacement of Old Pipeline at Haiderpur (WW-I), Pitampura and North-West Delhi

Cost: ₹19.44 crore

Projects for Which Foundation Stones Were Laid:

Water Supply Improvement - Chandrawal WTP Area (Package 3)

Cost: ₹990 crore

Water Supply Improvement - Chandrawal WTP Area (Package 4)

Cost: ₹268.41 crore

Household Sewer Connections in Begumpur Area (linked to Rohini STP)

Cost: ₹58 crore

Household Sewer Connections in Wazirabad Area (linked to Coronation Pillar STP)

Cost: ₹25.15 crore

Household Sewer Connections in Ranhola Area (linked to Nilothi STP)

Cost: ₹34.85 crore

Household Sewer Connections in Sant Nagar Area (linked to Coronation Pillar STP)

Cost: ₹40.21 crore

Capacity Enhancement of Molarband STP (Increase of 0.67 MGD)

Cost: ₹14.71 crore