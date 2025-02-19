Rekha Gupta: Journey from DUSU president to Delhi CM

New Delhi: After days of deliberation and discussions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party has finally announced its choice for the Chief Minister of Delhi following a landslide victory in the state Assembly elections. Rekha Gupta, a seasoned BJP leader and one of the four women candidates elected in the recent polls, has emerged as the party’s pick for the top post.

Gupta, 50, emerged victorious from the Shalimar Bagh constituency, where she defeated her opponent from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bandana Kumari, by an impressive margin of 29,595 votes. Her triumph marks a significant milestone in her political career, which spans decades of dedicated service within the party.

Gupta, who holds a degree in professional studies, has accumulated assets worth Rs 5.3 crore, with liabilities amounting to Rs 1.2 crore. Her clean image, combined with her deep commitment to public service, has made her a respected figure within the BJP. She is currently serving as the national vice president of the BJP Mahila Morcha and has previously held several prominent positions within the party, including general secretary of the Delhi state unit and national executive member.

Her influence extends beyond electoral politics, Gupta has been deeply involved in community development, women’s empowerment, and educational reforms. Having served as a councillor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), she is well-regarded for her efforts in improving local governance and championing grassroots initiatives that focus on social welfare.

Gupta’s political journey began in the early 1990s when she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Daulat Ram College in Delhi University. Her leadership skills quickly became evident, and by 1997, she was elected as the president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU). Her subsequent rise in the BJP saw her become a member of the national executive and win the MCD councillor election from Uttari Pitampura in 2007.

Gupta’s election as Chief Minister of Delhi is a reflection of her long-standing influence in Delhi politics and her ability to connect with the public. As she takes on this new responsibility, her focus is expected to be on ensuring the city’s

development while continuing her work in advancing women’s rights and education.

With her track record of leadership and dedication to public service, Rekha Gupta is poised to lead Delhi into a new era of governance under the BJP.