Rekha Gupta inaugurates six EV bus charging sub-stations

New Delhi: In a major boost to Delhi’s electric mobility push, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated six state-of-the-art switching sub-stations to strengthen the city’s EV bus charging infrastructure. The facilities, developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. (TPDDL), will support nearly 1,170 electric buses across the capital.

The sub-stations are located at Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Ambedkar Nagar, Srinivaspuri, Okhla Central Workshop, and Narela. While BRPL has built five of them to cater to 970 buses, TPDDL’s unit at Narela will provide charging for 200 buses.

Unveiling the projects as part of the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada, CM Rekha Gupta said her government is focused on action rather than mere announcements. “Previous governments only made noise and advertised everything, while we are focused on delivering results. Six inaugurations at one place in one day is proof that we are here to work, not just to talk,” she said.

The Chief Minister further announced a mega event on September 30, when projects worth more than Rs.4,500 crore for the revival of the Yamuna will be inaugurated. “On September 30, we will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs.4,500 crore for Yamuna river revival, including 46 schemes of STPs, sewer lines, and water reservoirs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will dedicate Asia’s largest STP at Okhla to the people of Delhi,” she added.

Gupta also highlighted recent developments in the city’s transport and civic infrastructure, including new roads, community centers worth Rs.760 crore in Pooth Khurd, a modern athletic track in Hirankudna, distribution of nutrition kits in Bawana, and the re-launch of the interstate bus service to Baghpat after 18 years. Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, who accompanied the CM, said the government’s goal is to rebuild the capital’s transport system. “Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, we are determined to bring back DTC’s lost glory. With more than 3,000 electric buses already running and robust charging infrastructure, we are setting new benchmarks in sustainable mobility,” he said.

Power Minister Ashish Sood stressed the importance of reliable electricity supply for Delhi’s growing transport network. “Every household and every depot will have reliable power. By next summer, wherever transformers or feeders need upgrading, they will be modernized under the Chief Minister’s leadership,” he said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art switchgear, Li-Ion battery sets, SCADA RTU panels, and dual infeed sources, the newly inaugurated sub-stations mark a step forward in building a sustainable transport ecosystem. The government said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, and Delhi’s own roadmap for a Viksit Delhi.