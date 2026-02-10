Rekha Gupta Government Reshapes Delhi Sports Ecosystem

One Year of the Rekha Government: A Powerful Beginning Toward Making Delhi a Sports Capital

From the streets of Delhi to the global stage, the journey of creating world champions is no longer a distant dream, but it is steadily becoming a reality. The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led government is reshaping Delhi into a true sporting capital, built on lines of dedication, talent development, and athlete welfare.

For years, the biggest challenge faced by young athletes in Delhi was not a lack of talent, but a lack of opportunities. This gap has been decisively bridged in the last year. Today, sports is no longer treated as a pastime but recognized as a serious profession and a meaningful career choice.

The Rekha Gupta Government has restored the most crucial element in an athlete’s journey that is ‘trust’. Trust that discipline and perseverance will be rewarded, that success will bring stability, and that commitment will be met with concrete support. Backed by a strong sports policy, assured employment and modern infrastructure, the future of sports in Delhi is no longer uncertain.

Today, Delhi is not merely preparing athletes to win medals but it is empowering them to build secure lives, inspiring a generation to believe that through sports, they can truly win at life.

Record Investment to Bolster Sports Infrastructure

The Delhi Government has made record investments in sports infrastructure, setting a new direction for the development of world-class sporting facilities across the capital. As part of this initiative, the Hiran Kudna Sports Complex has been developed at an approximate cost of ₹3.5 crore.

The complex features a 200-metre synthetic track, modern facilities for field events, and a multi-purpose ground, offering athletes a strong platform for both training and competition. These facilities are open to the public under a pay-and-play model, ensuring that access to sports is no longer limited to select areas or sections of society.

The government’s sports policy is guided by the principle of equal opportunity for every athlete. In line with this vision, divyang-friendly stadiums are being developed, and the construction of an international-level Delhi Sports University in Mundka is underway to strengthen sports education and professional training.

Medals Now Lead to Government Jobs for Athletes

In a revolutionary decision, the Chief Minister has opened the doors of government employment for athletes. Olympic and Paralympic medal winners will now receive direct appointments to Grade-A government posts. Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medalists will be appointed to Grade-B posts, based on their achievements.

Special Sports Promotion Scheme: Turning Dedication into Distinction

To completely transform the sports ecosystem in the city, the Delhi Government has approved the historic ‘Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana’. This scheme provides financial support, social recognition, and security to athletes. The Chief Minister’s clear vision is to ensure that every child in Delhi becomes self-reliant, empowered, and confident.

Notably, cash rewards for international and national medal winners have been increased to support atheletes, making Delhi the state that offers the highest prize money to Olympic winners in India:

Delhi Sports Mahakumbh Sets the Stage from 13 February

To inculcate sports culture in the capital, the grand Delhi Sports Mahakumbh will be held from 13 February 2026. Notably, the national capital will witness such a large-scale sports platform for the first time.

The Mahakumbh will be organized across 16 different stadiums, where more than 20,000 athletes will compete in sports such as kabaddi,

football, athletics, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, and squash. Attractive prize money has also been announced for teams and individuals delivering outstanding performances:



