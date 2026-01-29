Rekha Gupta Government Redraws Delhi’s Development Map

Delhi is no longer just the capital of India — it is rapidly emerging as a model city of modern urban development. For years, the city struggled with broken roads, waterlogging, collapsing sewer lines, unplanned colonies, and unfinished projects. Today, that phase is being replaced by decisive, ground-level action and permanent solutions. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has sent a clear message:

“Development will no longer remain on paper — it will be visible on the ground.”

In a short span of time, multiple Assembly constituencies across Delhi have witnessed the launch of large-scale infrastructure projects worth hundreds of crores, all designed with one goal — to make daily life safer, smoother, and more dignified for citizens.





Rs 700 Crore Special Budget for Jhuggi Area Development

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Delhi Government has launched a `700 crore special budget dedicated to improving living conditions in jhuggi settlements across all Assembly constituencies.

This budget is being used to develop Drainage systems, Internal roads, Toilets and sanitation units, Parks and community spaces, Health services and Community centres.

The Chief Minister’s clear commitment is:

“Jhuggis will not be removed — lives within jhuggis will be transformed.” The objective is simple — ensure dignity, basic amenities, and inclusion for every family in Delhi’s informal settlements.

A New Vision for Delhi



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed that the government’s purpose is not limited to building infrastructure, but bringing real change in citizens’ everyday lives. The vision is to shape Delhi into a city that is Free from waterlogging, Smooth in mobility, Clean and hygienic,Modern in infrastructure and Citizen-centric in governance.

Delhi will not pause. Delhi will progress.

R.K. Puram: Rs 100 Crore for Neighbourhood Revitalisation

In R.K. Puram, `100 crore development works have been launched to modernize infrastructure and improve community spaces. Road repairs, renovation of old community halls, upgraded community centres, park beautification, installation of open-air gym equipment, and boundary wall construction are all part of the plan.

For the first time, the Delhi Government has assured that no Assembly constituency will face a shortage of funds for development, ensuring equal access to modern facilities and better quality of life for every neighbourhood.





Moti Nagar: Rs 135 Crore Urban Infrastructure Upgrade

Moti Nagar has entered a new phase of transformation with `135 crore worth of multi-dimensional development projects. These include the construction of a Foot Over Bridge, new bridges over the Najafgarh drain, 67 sewer pipeline projects, and 72 road redevelopment works.

Once completed, these projects will ensure smoother traffic flow, prevent sewer overflows, and provide safe, organized public spaces. The Chief Minister stated that the government’s mission is not merely construction, but good governance that makes citizens’ lives easier and more convenient.





South Delhi: Rs 300+ Crore to Rebuild Badarpur, Sangam Vihar and Deoli

For years, South Delhi’s growing residential zones faced neglect in essential services. That reality is now changing.

Badarpur — Rs 85 Crore

Road improvements, modern drainage networks, landfill resolution initiatives, and sanitation upgrades are creating a cleaner, safer environment and ending long-standing issues of waterlogging and congestion.

Sangam Vihar — Rs 115 Crore



Comprehensive road reconstruction, strengthened sewer systems, improved drinking water supply, upgraded street lighting and lane development are transforming daily living conditions. As the Chief Minister remarked, “Sangam Vihar will no longer ask ‘When will our turn come?’ — development has already arrived at their doorstep.”

Deoli — Rs 104 Crore

New roads, extended sewer networks, strengthened water pipelines, park beautification, and construction of health and community centres are building a modern and liveable urban environment. These projects will benefit lakhs of citizens with clean, safe, and organized public infrastructure.

DELHI DEVELOPMENT DASHBOARD

Over Rs 600 Crore Projects Launched Across Multiple Assemblies

* MOTI NAGAR

Rs 135 Cr – Bridges, Sewer Lines and Road Redevelopment

* R.K. PURAM

Rs 100 Cr – Roads, Parks, Community Centres and Public Spaces

* SOUTH DELHI

Rs 300+ Cr – Badarpur, Sangam Vihar and Deoli Projects

* JHUGGI DEVELOPMENT

Rs 700 Cr – Special Budget Across All Assemblies

IMPACT SNAPSHOT

• Flood-free roads

• Modern sewer networks

• Safer public spaces

• Faster and smoother transport

• Cleaner neighbourhoods

• Better quality of life