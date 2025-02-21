"Rekha Gupta exposed BJP's false promises, she proved guarantee as 'Jumla'": Former CM Atishi takes on BJP govt

New Delhi: Former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, questioning the BJP's commitment to its promises, particularly the Rs2,500 financial assistance scheme for women. "If Modi ji's guarantee was real, the women's financial assistance scheme would have been passed in the first cabinet meeting. But on her very first day as Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta exposed Modi ji's false claims and proved that his guarantee is no less than 'Jumla'" Atishi said. She further stated, "Modi ji repeatedly assured from every platform that women would receive Rs2,500, and even BJP President JP Nadda said in a press conference that the scheme would be approved in the first cabinet meeting. However, this has not happened."

"Modi ji also promised that the Rs2,500 amount would be transferred to women's bank accounts by March 8. I want to ask Rekha Gupta--will she once again prove Modi ji's guarantee to be false on March 8?" Atishi questioned. Her remarks come amid growing criticism from the opposition over the BJP-led Delhi government's delay in implementing key welfare schemes. Atishi further clarified her role in the tabling of the CAG report in the Delhi Assembly, stating that it was a standard process. "I was the one who sent the CAG reports to the then Speaker Ram Niwas Goel when I was the Chief Minister. This is a routine procedure--whenever the CAG reports reach the Speaker, they are tabled in the upcoming session of the Assembly," she said. Earlier, BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who took oath as Delhi Chief Minister earlier on Thursday, chaired the first meeting of her cabinet hours later and announced two key decisions - to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top-up and table the 14 pending CAG reports in the first sitting of Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, Rekha Gupta also announced portfolios of her council of ministers. She said that the Delhi government will implement the Centre's flagship scheme in the national capital. This was a pre-poll promise of the BJP, which had targeted the AAP government for not implementing the scheme. She also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which had not been tabled by the AAP government.