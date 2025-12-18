Rekha Gupta Draws the Line on Dust: Delhi Takes the Battle to the Road

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has set in motion a comprehensive, ground-level and technology-driven campaign to curb dust pollution, signalling an unmistakable seriousness of purpose. By personally joining the road washing and cleaning drive at Ring Road’s Khyber Pass Chowk in Civil Lines, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gave both visibility and velocity to the initiative. The gesture carried a simple message: pollution control is not a seasonal concern but a governing priority.

Road washing, mechanical sweeping and on-ground inspections are being pursued with renewed intensity. The emphasis is on presence as much as performance, reinforcing the idea that enforcement must be seen to be credible. The campaign reflects an approach that treats dust not as a peripheral irritant but as a central contributor to Delhi’s air crisis.

The Chief Minister has been direct in identifying the problem. Air pollution in Delhi, she has noted, does not arise from a single source. Vehicular emissions, re-suspended dust and soil, open burning of wood and waste, industrial emissions and stubble burning combine to thicken the city’s air. Addressing one source in isolation is insufficient. The government’s response, therefore, is simultaneous action across all fronts.

As part of this effort, regular road washing, water sprinkling and mechanical sweeping are being carried out on major arterial roads, with particular attention to Ring Road. The focus on high-traffic corridors reflects an understanding that dust control must begin where movement is constant and impact immediate.

The campaign also seeks public participation. The Chief Minister has appealed to citizens to support the effort by using public transport, opting for car-pooling and choosing cleaner alternatives. Clean air, she has emphasised, cannot be delivered by government action alone. It requires shared responsibility between the state and its citizens.

What distinguishes this drive is not novelty, but intent. By combining technology, manpower and visible leadership, the government is attempting to turn dust control from an advisory exercise into a daily discipline.