Rekha Gupta announces annual holiday to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti will now be observed as a public holiday in Delhi every year, allowing citizens to celebrate the occasion with “full devotion and enthusiasm.” The announcement came as the CM participated in a series of events marking the birth anniversary of Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki.

The Chief Minister attended the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Mahotsav at the Delhi Secretariat, the Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Celebration at the NDMC Convention Centre, and a programme in Shalimar Bagh, Haiderpur.

Paying tributes to the great saint-poet, the CM said, “Through his immortal epic, the Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki showed society the path of ideals, righteousness, and compassion. His life symbolizes a just and harmonious society where every section progresses together and every individual’s contribution is valued.” Referring to well-known stories of Shabari’s berries, Kevat’s boat, and the squirrel’s effort, she remarked, “These episodes remind us that no individual is insignificant, and that every contribution plays a vital role in building a better society.”

The events were attended by Cabinet Ministers Ravindra Indraj Singh and Kapil Mishra, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal, MLAs, and other dignitaries.

Highlighting the Delhi Government’s welfare approach, the CM praised NDMC’s decision to regularise about 4,500 employees, calling it “a progressive step that reinforces the principles of equality, dignity, and social justice.”

She reiterated her government’s commitment to inclusive development, saying, “Our aim is to ensure that every member of society has access to basic facilities such as education, healthcare, housing, and employment. Delhi’s progress is possible only when every section of society advances equally.” Delhi honours all religions and traditions, celebrating Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti with sacred flame installations, promoting unity under CM Rekha Gupta.