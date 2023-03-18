Rehab inmate beaten to death

ghaziabad: An FIR has been registered against five persons, including manager of a de-addiction centre in Tronica City area of Ghaziabad, for allegedly beating an inmate to death on Thursday. Police said that teams have been formed to investigate the incident while post-mortem reports of the deceased are awaited.



According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ankit Batra, a resident of Pashchim Vihar in Delhi. “Around 9:30 pm, we received information from the inmates about another inmate being beaten to death by the owner and his accomplices at Avishka Foundation in Ram Park Extension area of Khanpur Mod under Tronica City police station area. Following this, a team from the police station rushed to the spot,” Ravi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural),

Ghaziabad, said.

The de-addiction centre was being run inside a single storey house, which is very small. “When our team visited the spot, there were around eight people present. The deceased was identified and his body was sent for post-mortem. His family members were informed. The inmates told us that Batra was beaten by manager Vipin Thakur and his four accomplices after which they fled the centre,” Kumar said.

During investigation, it was found that Batra ran a vehicles spare parts shop and was addicted to alcohol. “Batra was admitted to the centre in December for a good one and half months. His habits had improved following which his wife took him home about 25 days ago. He was sent back to the rehabilitation centre around 7 am Thursday. The incident took place in the evening following an argument with the manager. After the incident, the accused locked the building from outside and fled the spot,” the DCP added.

A complaint in connection with the incident has been given by the deceased’s wife at Tronica City Police Station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.