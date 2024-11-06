‘Regularly inspect state-run schools’

New Delhi: In a bid to improve the quality of education and facilities in government-run schools, the Delhi government has mandated regular inspections across all state schools. A circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on November 1 outlines a comprehensive plan to assess the availability of essential amenities, infrastructure quality, and academic standards in these institutions.

The circular specifies that the inspections will focus on ensuring that schools are equipped with basic necessities such as clean drinking water, proper sanitation, sufficient lighting, and functional classroom amenities like desks, doors, and windows. Furthermore, the inspections will also evaluate the student-to-classroom ratio, the organization of student sections, and safety measures in place to protect children. Under the new directive, education officials are expected to visit schools three days a week. The regional directors of education, district deputy directors, and deputy directors (zone) will be responsible for these routine inspections within their respective areas. Their duties will include ensuring that discipline is maintained on school premises, verifying the attendance of teachers in classrooms, identifying any security or safety blind spots, and ensuring that CCTV systems are operational.

To promote transparency and accountability, the new circular requires all inspection reports to be submitted online on the day of the visit, with a signed hard copy sent to the inspection branch headquarters within seven days. If deficiencies are identified, deputy directors of education (district/zone) must take immediate action.

“The aim of these inspections is to ensure basic amenities and enhance the overall quality of education in state-run schools,” said an official from the Directorate of Education. The inspections will focus on infrastructure, safety, and teacher accountability to create a better learning environment.

Additionally, deputy directors are tasked with conducting follow-up visits to ensure that necessary improvements are implemented and maintained.