Regularisation win for 336 sanitation workers

New Delhi: The Mayor of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Monday handed over regularisation letters to 336 Safai Karamcharis at a ceremony held at the MCD Headquarters.

Describing the sanitation workers as “the backbone of MCD’s sanitation system,” the Mayor lauded their tireless efforts in keeping Delhi clean and livable. “The BJP-led MCD is committed to ensuring dignity, stability, and the best possible support to our sanitation workforce,” he said.

The regularised employees include 172 daily wage workers, 28 appointed on compassionate grounds, and 136 who were previously left out of formal employment processes.

The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Leader of House Pravesh Wahi, Councillor Yogesh Verma, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (DEMS) Anil Kumar.

Mayor Singh congratulated the workers and reassured them that the MCD would continue to prioritize their welfare.