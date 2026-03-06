Registrations open for Yuva Sangam-VI

New Delhi: Online registrations have begun for Phase VI of the Yuva Sangam programme under the Ministry of Education, Government of India as part of the national integration initiative Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The programme invites participation from students across higher educational institutions in the country.



The initiative aims to provide young people with an opportunity to experience the cultural, social and developmental diversity of India through exposure visits to different States and Union Territories. Students from universities and colleges across the country can apply for the programme through the online

registration portal.

According to officials, the youth exchange programme will be conducted with the support of 22 participating higher educational institutions that will act as host and partner institutions for the visits. Through these exchanges, students will interact with local communities, explore regional traditions and gain insights into the cultural heritage and developmental initiatives of different parts of the country.

Universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University have urged students to apply for Yuva Sangam Phase VI. Registrations opened on March 2 and close on March 18.