Registration of EVs restarted: Kailash Gahlot

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced that the registration of electric vehicles has been restarted and shared that the subsidy benefits of the existing policy will continue till a new one is notified.

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy was released on August 7, 2020, and according to its clause 3.1, the policy “shall remain valid for a period of three years from the date of issue”. The registration of

new vehicles was stopped with the policy ending on August 7 this year.

However, in an official communication, Gahlot said the process for extension of the electric vehicle policy has been started and the draft Cabinet note has been approved.

On Wednesday, Gahlot tweeted, “The registration of electric vehicles at RTOs has been restarted. The subsidy benefits of the existing Delhi EV policy will continue till the new policy gets notified. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to serve the citizens of Delhi.”