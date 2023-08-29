Registration of BS VI diesel vehicles: Delhi transporters to hold protest

New Delhi: The Delhi Transporters and Tourist Taxi Operators’ Association is gearing up for a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding the immediate opening of registrations for Bharat Stage (BS) VI diesel vehicles in compliance with Supreme Court orders.



This protest comes in the wake of the Delhi government’s decision in June to allow the registration of BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles, but with a caveat that they must be utilised for G20 summit services.

Association President Sanjay Samrat expressed his concerns, stating, “Despite the Supreme Court order, the Delhi government is not opening the registrations of BS VI diesel vehicles.”

Samrat and the association have taken their grievances to various government officials, including Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, DTC MD Shilpa Shinde, Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra, and Special Commissioner Shahzad Alam. The heart of the issue lies in a recent directive issued by the DTC MD, which restricts the registration of BS VI buses solely for use during the upcoming G20 summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10.

These vehicles fall under the purview of Union foreign ministry, embassies, or government authorities. Samrat highlighted the impact of this limitation, stating that it has caused financial losses for transporters, some of whom have resorted to registering their vehicles in neighbouring cities.

The transport association contends that Delhi’s transporters are missing out on opportunities to cater to tourists due to these restrictions. Samrat emphasised their demand, saying, “We demand the Delhi government to open the window and allow registration of BS VI vehicles in all categories — small and big. Otherwise, we will protest outside the chief minister’s house.” The Bharat Stage emission standards are a set of regulations aimed at controlling air pollutant emissions from internal combustion engine equipment, including motor vehicles. India made a significant leap from BS IV to BS VI in 2020, skipping the BS V stage.

The impending protest outside Chief Minister’s residence highlights the frustration among Delhi’s transporters over the limited scope for BS VI diesel vehicle registration. As the standoff continues, the transport association’s call for action echoes the urgent need to resolve this issue and ensure a level playing field for all involved stakeholders in the transport industry.