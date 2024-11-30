‘Registration for Rs 1,000 monthly dole to women to begin soon in Delhi’

New Delhi: Delhi former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took part in a ‘Padayatra’ in Buraari Assembly Constituency, where he engaged directly with the people and reaffirmed his commitment to the city’s growth.

A massive crowd gathered to hear him, chanting “Phir Layein Kejriwal” as they showered him with flowers and garlands.

During the event, Kejriwal made a significant announcement for women in Delhi, saying, “Very soon, every mother and sister in Delhi will receive Rs 1,000 per month. The registration process will begin shortly, but to avail this benefit, every woman must have her voter ID card. If anyone doesn’t have a voter ID, they should get it made immediately.”

Kejriwal highlighted the transformation Delhi has seen under his leadership. “I was just an ordinary man, and 10-12 years ago, nobody knew who Kejriwal was. Perhaps you saw my honesty and sincerity, and that’s why you entrusted me with this responsibility,” he said.

He also criticised the BJP’s governance, saying, “BJP has governments in 20 states, but not a single state offers zero electricity bills, and power is expensive everywhere. But in Delhi, under my government, you get 24-hour free electricity.”

Kejriwal emphasised the importance of the AAP’s achievements, including improving Delhi’s education system, water supply, and roads.

“Before we came, government schools were in poor condition. Now, they are world-class. The roads were full of potholes, and we fixed them. We’re continuing to work on infrastructure like sewer systems and cleanliness,” he added. During the ‘Padayatra’ Kejriwal also called up a bus marshal on stage and promised to fight for their jobs.

“These are our bus marshal brothers and sisters, and they have faced injustice. I am the only one who will fight for their reinstatement. BJP doesn’t give permanent jobs, but I will ensure they get their positions back,” he said.