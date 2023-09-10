Refused cash for drugs, man kills mother, held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for killing his mother over an argument for money to buy drugs.



The police took up an investigation upon the incident after a PCR call was received at Mayur Vihar police station. However, the woman was declared dead in hospital.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Suraj alias Ghanshyam (26) son of late Prem Prakash, and the deceased was identified as Rajkumari (65) wife of Prem Prakash, both residents of Trilokpuri, New Delhi.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had long been dependent on his mother for financial support to sustain his drug habit. This incident occurred when the mother of the accused refused the demand for more money to buy the drugs and out of rage the accused

started biting her. Suddenly this horrific incident took a devastating turn

and the accused stabbed

her multiple times with a knife.

The tenant, residing on the first floor of the same building, witnessed the gruesome incident. In an attempt to intervene, her husband also suffered injuries to his abdomen.

The police reached the spot and shifted the mother and the injured person to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The doctors declared the woman dead, However, the injured person was under treatment.

The police successfully apprehended the accused and retrieved the weapon used in the crime at his direction. The case was registered at Mayur Vihar police station under section 302/3067 of the India Penal Code.