‘Refrain from harsh action against stray dogs till SC verdict’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed all departments concerned to refrain from taking any harsh action against stray dogs until the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict in the ongoing matter, officials said.

According to officials, the directions came after the apex court heard a series of pleas related to stray dogs last week. On August 11, a two-judge bench had directed the removal of all stray dogs from streets across Delhi-NCR, triggering outrage. Subsequently, on August 14, a three-judge bench reserved its order on the matter.

“In a recent meeting, the Chief Minister made it clear that no harsh action should be taken which might upset dog lovers or endanger the animals. Until the Supreme Court issues its final ruling, departments have been asked to stay on ‘watch and ward’ mode,” said a senior official.

Officials confirmed that no stray dogs will be picked up for now. Instead, the government is preparing to launch a large-scale sterilisation drive. They shared that the government will soon float tenders to hire an agency for a large-scale sterilisation programme. Daily targets and other operational guidelines are in the process of being worked out

The last dog census was conducted in 2016, and the estimated stray population in the Capital is around eight lakh. Under the existing Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, sterilised dogs are to be released back in the same areas they were picked from.

“Developing proper shelters cannot happen overnight, but identification of suitable locations has already started,” the official noted.