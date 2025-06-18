Reflective tapes, safety lessons: Traffic police lead awareness blitz across city

new delhi: In an effort to enhance road safety and promote disciplined driving habits among commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police has launched a comprehensive Road Safety Awareness Campaign throughout the city.

The initiative, overseen by Satya Vir Katara, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters), is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce traffic violations and enhance public safety under the theme “Drive Safe, Arrive Safe, Your Safety, Our Priority!”

Reaching thousands of citizens, the Delhi Traffic Police held on-ground awareness activities at major intersections, including Jai Singh Road and Shakti Nagar Chowk, where over 5,100 road users, including pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists, were engaged.

These participants were informed about the importance of obeying traffic signals, wearing helmets and seat belts, and maintaining overall traffic discipline.

A special focus was also placed on cyclist safety through a dedicated Cycle Conspicuity and Safety Drive at Shakti Nagar Chowk and near Jantar Mantar.

A total of 164 cyclists were sensitized about safe riding practices, and reflective tapes were affixed to their bicycles to improve nighttime visibility and reduce accident risks.

In another targeted outreach effort, 70 e-rickshaw drivers were trained in traffic norms and safe driving practices during an awareness session held at the DDA Community Center, located near the IIIT Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka Sector 9.

The initiative emphasized the importance of safe and respectful road conduct among e-rickshaw operators who form an essential part of Delhi’s transport ecosystem.

Recognising the vital role public transport personnel play in traffic safety, the department also organized specialized training sessions for DTC and Cluster bus drivers.

Held at DTC depots in Sukhdev Vihar and Dwarka Sector 8, the sessions saw the participation of 75 drivers and conductors, alongwith two officers.

Topics included safe braking, pedestrian awareness, and compliance with traffic regulations.

Senior officers, including Special CP Traffic Sh. Ajay Chaudhary and DCP HQ I Traffic Sh. Shashank Jaiswal praised the efforts of the Road Safety Cell.

They reiterated the department’s commitment to ensuring that all road users, especially those involved in public transport, understand their responsibility in making

Delhi’s roads safer for everyone.