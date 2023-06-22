‘Redev of food hubs will give city’s cuisine a new identity’

The Delhi government is revitalising the food hub market and will soon organise a competition where architects can submit their designs, and the architect with the best design will be responsible for designing the renowned markets.

Following the model of Singapore, the government will start branding of Delhi’s food hubs in the first phase, during which the branding of Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk as food hubs will be carried out.

Strict adherence to food safety guidelines and maintaining cleanliness will be ensured. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi will be developed as ‘Delhi Food Hubs’ to provide a better experience for visitors.

He further mentioned that the redevelopment of food hubs will give Delhi’s cuisine a new identity. He emphasized that Delhi’s food hubs hold cultural and historical significance. The food items presented here have been cherished for generations. “We want to make them even more popular so that both domestic and international tourists visiting Delhi can savour their flavours,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the redevelopment of food hubs has the potential to generate new jobs. Under the employment budget for 2022-23, he announced the ‘Revitalization of Delhi Food Hubs’ initiative. In the first phase, the government is planning the transformation of two renowned food hubs. He mentioned that the objective of the plan is to enhance the customer experience. In addition, comprehensive redevelopment of infrastructure such as roads, sewage systems, lighting, and parking will be undertaken. The food hubs will also adhere to benchmarked food safety and cleanliness guidelines. Unique branding will be developed for Delhi’s important historical and cultural food centres.