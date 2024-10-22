‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ returns

New Delhi: In a decisive move to address the persistent air quality crisis in the national Capital, Delhi’s Environment minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” campaign on Monday at the ITO intersection. This initiative aims to raise awareness among drivers about the environmental impact of idling vehicles at traffic signals, urging them to turn off their engines while waiting at red lights.



During the launch, minister Rai emphasised the significance of individual actions in the collective fight against pollution. He stated, “In the last few years, due to the hard work of Delhiites and the concerned departments, pollution levels have decreased by about 34.6 per cent. Delhi is once again ready in this fight against

pollution.” The campaign is designed to build on these past efforts, seeking further reductions in vehicular emissions, one of the key contributors to the city’s air pollution.

The campaign will see its next phases on October 24 at Barakhamba Road and October 26 at the Delhi Gate crossing, where officials will actively engage with drivers. Rai pointed out that the average driver stops at around 8 to 10 red lights before reaching their destination, and if they keep their engines running for just two minutes at each light, it leads to unnecessary fuel consumption. “This mind-set needs to change. Our entire campaign aims to encourage people to make switching off their vehicles at red lights a habit,” he added.

Highlighting broader environmental challenges, Rai discussed the need for regional cooperation to tackle pollution from neighbouring states. “The people of Delhi have to endure not only the pollution within the city but also pollution coming from outside, effectively doubling the city’s pollution levels,” he noted. He specifically called out the Uttar Pradesh government, urging them to take necessary steps to mitigate emissions, especially regarding the diesel buses that travel from UP into Delhi.

In addition to the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off” initiative, the Delhi government has implemented several other measures, including the establishment of a green war room to monitor pollution levels, launching an anti-dust campaign, and spraying bio-decomposers on over 5,000 acres of agricultural land to address stubble burning.

Rai acknowledged the improvements made by the Punjab government in reducing stubble burning, contrasting this with the inaction observed in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He stated, “

Due to the efforts of the Punjab government, incidents of stubble burning have decreased, while the governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are not making the necessary efforts in this regard.”

The campaign seeks to galvanise support from environment volunteers, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and concerned citizens. Minister Rai underscored the need for public participation, asserting that while the government is making concerted efforts to reduce pollution, the involvement of the community is equally crucial. “This is a campaign for the citizens of Delhi,” he concluded, inviting all residents to contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.

“I request the BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to intensify their efforts in controlling pollution and reducing stubble burning,” Rai added.

Referring to the contribution of diesel vehicles to air pollution, he called for greater cooperation from the BJP and urged the party to “work with us and not take political revenge against the people of Delhi”.

As the campaign progresses, the Delhi government remains committed to fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, hoping that small changes in daily habits can lead to significant improvements in air quality.