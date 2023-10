Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government will re-launch the “Red Light On, Gaadi Off ” campaign from October 26 to curb vehicular pollution in the national Capital. Last year, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had put the campaign on hold, questioning its eff ectiveness.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said a recent data analysis shows a decrease in PM10 pollution and a rise in PM2.5 concentration due to biomass burning and vehicular emissions.

“Considering this, we have decided to reintroduce the ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off ’ campaign to reduce vehicular pollution, starting October 26,” he said. Rai noted that in the previous years, civil defence volunteers were involved in the

campaign. Th is year, the campaign will involve the general public. Th e “Red Light on Gaadi Off ” campaign, fi rst launched on October 16, 2020, aims to

decrease vehicular pollution in Delhi by encouraging drivers to turn off their vehicles while

waiting at traffi c lights. A 2019 study conducted by the Central Road Research Institute showed that idling engines

at traffic signals could increase pollution levels by more than 9 per cent.