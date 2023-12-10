Red Fort to remain open for visitors this Monday

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s iconic Red Fort, which is otherwise closed on Monday, will remain open for visitors on December 11, officials said on Saturday.

The Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which draws a large number of tourists from across India and abroad.

The 17th-century monument was closed for general visitors for three days due to preparations for the India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB).

However, this coming Monday, the Red Fort will remain open for visitors even though the it is closed on Mondays, a senior ASI official said.

“The Red Fort was closed for general visitors from December 6-8.

This was in view of preparations being made for the India Biennale,” the Archaeological Survey of India official said.

The maiden India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB) celebrating the country’s artistic and cultural heritage is being hosted at the historic Red Fort complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the biennale on Friday. Seven “specially curated” thematic pavilions have been set up in the three British-era barracks that have been refurbished for the event.

The seven-day IAADB, helmed by the Union Culture Ministry, opened to the public from December 9. While the biennale will end on December 15, exhibitions related to it will continue till March 31 next year. On Friday afternoon many tourists, Indian and foreign, could not enter the monument as the Red Fort complex entrance was barricaded and only those with passes for the biennale were allowed to enter.

An order for closure of the monument from December 6-8 was issued on December 5 but several visitors on Friday said they were not aware of it, the official said.

“I like visiting Red Fort, and so I came here today along with few family members. But the police personnel on duty said it was closed for general visitors today. So, we are going back home,” said Shah Rukh Khan, a Delhi resident.

Red Fort, commissioned by Mughal Emperor Shah Jehan, is considered an architectural marvel and a veritable landmark of Delhi.