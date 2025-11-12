Red Fort Metro station closed; blast sparks false alarm calls

New Delhi: A day after a powerful explosion near the Red Fort, authorities on Tuesday closed the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station and imposed traffic restrictions in the surrounding area.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, “Lal Qila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal.”

The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut, where diversions have been enforced on both carriageways and

service roads.

The restrictions will remain in effect from 6 am until further orders. Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Services received five calls on Monday night reporting “unclaimed” vehicles and bags across different parts of the city, all of which were later confirmed as false alarms. Officials said the spate of alerts reflected public anxiety following the explosion.

In a separate incident, panic spread in southeast Delhi’s Bhogal area after a call claimed a parked car contained RDX. Police later clarified that only carpets were found inside the vehicle. Security remains tight across the Capital.