Red Fort blast: Delhi Police on alert to trace red car suspected to be linked to accused

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, sources said on Wednesday. The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red-coloured car, the police source said. At least five teams of Delhi Police have been deployed to locate the vehicle, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police have also been alerted to maintain heightened vigilance and assist in the search.