Red bricks, new beginnings: Campus buzz returns

NEW DELHI: Tree-lined streets bustled with rickshaws, the air was thick with the scent of chole-kulche, and notice boards bloomed with hand-made posters — North Campus was back in motion on Friday as Delhi University reopened after nearly two months. From St. Stephen’s red-brick halls to Miranda House’s leafy lawns, thousands of freshers and fourth-year students streamed in, clutching schedules and anticipation.

For many, it was their first taste of DU’s legendary energy. “The orientation was amazing. Seniors even gave us guided tours,” said Sanjana Sharma, a BA (Hons) English student from Haryana.

Vishwavidyalaya Metro teemed with selfie-ready students, while college societies launched into recruitment mode. “Debating Tryouts”, “Dance Crew Auditions” and similar invites dotted the walls. Seniors stood near gates, manning help desks and offering friendly directions.

“I was terrified of ragging,” admitted first-year Diksha, “but everyone’s been so kind.”

With over 71,000 undergraduate seats this year, DU is also seeing its first full cohort of optional fourth-year students under the FYUP.

“This campus is like a movie,” grinned Abhishek Singh, an Economics student. “It finally feels real.” And with that, a new DU chapter begins — messy, magical, and unmistakably memorable.