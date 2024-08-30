Records 378.5 mm of rainfall in August, city’s highest in 12 yrs

New Delhi: Delhi in August received 378.5 mm of rainfall — the city’s highest in 12 years, according to the India Meteorological Department.



The Safdarjung Observatory registered 378.5 mm of rainfall till Thursday, surpassing the previous high of 321.4 mm recorded in August 2013, the IMD said.

The highest precipitation in last 15 years was recorded in 2010 when the city received 455.1 mm of rainfall, IMD data shows.

The second-highest was in 2012, with 378.8 mm, followed by 321.4 mm in 2013. This third-highest mark was surpassed on August 29, 2023.

The all-time record for August rainfall in Delhi stands at 583.3 mm in 1961, according to the IMD data.

After the early morning shower on Thursday, the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 77 mm of rainfall bringing the total rainfall for the monsoon season to 825.5 mm.

This figure has already exceeded Delhi’s annual average rainfall of 762.3 mm.

The MeT department has issued a “yellow” alert for Delhi for Thursday. It denotes bad weather and the possibility of worsening conditions that could disrupt daily life, according to the IMD’s colour-coded warnings.