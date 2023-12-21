Reconstitute General Council of IIIT-D, L-G tells Chief Secretary

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to reconstitute the General Council of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) through his Secretariat, informed sources from Raj Niwas.

They added that the file for reconstitution IIIT-D’s General Council had allegedly been with Delhi’s Education Minister since May 2020. The Council was last constituted on March 15, 2016 and expired in March 2019 and has not been reconstituted since the last three years.

“Upon complaints received from several quarters about this deliberate inaction

on part of the Education minister, the L-G Secretariat withdrew the file from the Government involving Rule 19(50) of the ToBR. IIIT-D had requested the Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) for

reconstitution of the General Council in July 2019, itself,” claimed Raj Niwas sources.

As a Statutory Authority, the Secretariat is mandated to oversee the functioning of the Institute, which includes developing, planning, monitoring and formulating

policies to execute the strategic plan for the Institute, reviewing the broad policies and programmes of the Institute, suggesting measures for the improvement and development, and considering their annual accounts.

They have instituted the Administrative Department of DTTE to process the proposal for the constitution of the General Council, revealed Raj Niwas sources.

They added, “The L-G had also raised concerns over the extraordinary delay in reconstitution of the General Council of IIIT-D in its 15th General Council meeting held on November 2, 2023.

Subsequently, on November 23, 2023, the files related to the reconstitution were recalled from the Directorate of TTE by the L-G Secretariat for further action.”