'Recall order restricting DDCD V-C Shah from using his office'

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Planning department to recall the order restricting DDCD vice-chairman Jasmine Shah from discharging his duties, official sources said on Friday.



Lt Governor VK Saxena had last month asked Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) over allegations of misusing his office for "political purposes", they said.

Shah, the vice chairman of the Delhi government's think tank, was restricted from discharging his duties and his office sealed while the facilities enjoyed by him were withdrawn following the L-G's order.

Copy of an order issued by the chief minister on Thursday said "...it is necessary to place on record the fact that the Hon'ble L-G is not vested with any jurisdiction or authority in law to take cognisance of the complaint dated 13.09.2022 or for that matter pass any order/ direction thereupon."

The action against Shah was initiated over a complaint by BJP MP Parvesh Verma who accused him of working as a spokesperson of ruling AAP despite holding the post of DDCD vice chairman that came with privileges and perks of a state minister.

The Planning department, in an order on November 17 on the directions of the L-G, had restrained Shah from working as chairperson of DDCD and his office was also sealed.

The order stated that "the notification dated April 29, 2016 constituting the DDCD and more specifically relevant clauses 8(b) and 8(c), make it abundantly clear that while the vice chairperson, DDCD, is appointed by a decision of the Cabinet, the incumbent VC can be removed only with the approval of the Chairperson, DDCD."

Citing a Supreme Court order, the order also said that it is a settled position of law that except reserved subjects- public order, police and land, Delhi Assembly as well as the popularly elected government of the national capital is vested with the legislative and decision-making authority over transferred subjects.

"However, in due deference to the high constitutional office of the L-G, I have proceeded to examine the complaint as also the order of November 17, 2022, in order to satisfy myself as to whether the vice chairperson, DDCD, has committed any infraction which would entail the action suggested by the Hon'ble L-G.

"Having undertaken this exercise meticulously, especially keeping in view the allegations levelled by the complainant, I am of the considered view that the vice chairperson, DDCD, has not committed any infraction which would entail either his removal from office or other punitive action emanating from the order," the chief minister said in his order.

The allegation that Shah is a "Government servant" and is therefore bound by the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964 is fundamentally "flawed and misplaced", it said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, makes it abundantly clear that CCS (Conduct) Rules apply only to persons who are appointed to a civil service or a civil post, it pointed. The office memo of Home ministry clarifies that the Rules will not apply to persons who are appointed as a chairman or member of a commission or committee without reference to any civil service or post, it said