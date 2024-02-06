Rebuild another mosque where it was demolished, demand locals

New Delhi: A week after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) razed a 600-year-old mosque in Sanjay Van in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, locals have demanded that the agency rebuild another mosque at the same site.

The Akhoondji mosque as well as the Behrul Uloom madrasa was demolished by the DDA on January 30 for being an “illegal structure” in Sanjay Van.

The DDA has defended its action before the high court on the ground that the demolition took place pursuant to the recommendations of the Religious Committee dated January 4.

The residents claimed a cemetery was also demolished during the drive.

Fauzan Ahmed Siddiqui, a member of the management committee of Dargah Qutub Sahan in Mehrauli, said that nobody the area where the mosque, madrasa and cemetery were demolished has been barricaded and no one is allowed to go inside.

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to maintain status quo with respect to the land in Mehrauli where a mosque, stated to be over six centuries old, was demolished last month.

The court, while listing the matter for further hearing on February 12, stated that the DDA shall maintain status quo over the site where the Akhoondji mosque was located.

Regarding the recommendation from the Religious Committee, Siddiqui said the (DDA) should have gone to the court for a decision on the matter. He demanded that people be allowed to enter the cemetery area.

‘If someone dies today, where do we take him? There is already a lack of a cemeteries. The madrasa, graveyards and the mosque were demolished without giving any prior intimation,’ he said.

‘It is being told that a notice was received from the revenue department on January 2. The religious committee meeting was held on January 4 and later no one received any notice. They came and gave a notice one hour before the demolition and told the people present there to remove their belongings,’ he added.

Israr Ali, general secretary of Akhoondji mosque, said the property is in the gazette of Waqf board.

‘The Waqf board has this property in its gazette. There were around 25 children in the madrasa who have been shifted to nearby madrasas.

In 1994, the mosque came under Sanjay Van protected area which covers 738 acres of land,’ Ali said.