Realtor found hanging in Vasant Kunj house

NEW DELHI: A 49-year-old property dealer was found hanging inside his house in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, an officer said on Tuesday.

No one has been made a suspect yet in the death that was reported on

Monday evening.

“Prima facie, no suspicion has been raised so far regarding the death. Our team received information at 6.19 pm about a suicide by hanging at a house in Vasant Kunj, following which a team rushed to the spot,” the officer said.

Police found a partially decomposed man hanging from a ceiling fan in a locked house, opened with help from the fire service. The body was sent for post-mortem, and family and neighbours raised no suspicion about

the death.