Real-life Bunty & Babli, who duped above 20 people, held

New Delhi: Delhi Police nabbed a couple who was inspired by a Bollywood movie 'Bunty Aur Babli', the officials informed on Wednesday. The accused persons have been identified as Rakhi aka Kashish (23) and Santosh Kumar Bhagat (37). Rakhi is a resident of U.P's Kanpur while Santosh is a native of Ballabhgarh of Haryana. The cops have recovered eight mobile phones, three SIM cards, 20 cards including PAN, UIDAI and debit cards etc, four wallets, 18 pills and 250gm powder of alprazolam and Rs 15,000 cash, the official said.



According to DCP Southeast Delhi Esha Pandey, a complaint of cheating through a honey trap was received in Cyber Police Station on October 4 wherein the complainant alleged that he was befriended by Kashish Shukla on social media platform 'Tagged'. After some time, they both came close to each other. One day Kashish requested him to meet her. Later they met at Neelam Chowk and the complainant brought her to his home at about 11 am.

Meanwhile, Kashish offered cold drink to the complainant. After consuming it, the complainant became unconscious. When he gained consciousness after some time, he found that his mobile phone, his wallet containing his ATM card, driving license and PAN card and his watch with some gold and silver jewellery were missing from his house. Some transactions amounting to Rs 1,23,000 were also made by using his mobile phone. Later, a case under sections of cheating and theft was registered at the Cyber police station and the investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, the details of accounts were analysed in which the offender made the transaction by using the mobile phone of the victim. CDRs of the contact number of the accused were also analysed. Later it was found that the accused continuously changed her location from Faridabad to Mussoorie, and then Mussoorie to Kanpur. After long surveillance, she was spotted in Haryana and soon Kashish aka Rakhi was arrested from an OYO hotel in Faridabad.

She was accompanied by a person Santosh who also indulged with Kashish in committing such offences. He was also taken into police custody after being indicted, Esha Pandey mentioned. During the interrogation, it was revealed that they were inspired by the Bollywood characters of Bunty Aur Babli. Both of them assisted each other in committing such crimes.

Accused Kashish aka Rakhi disclosed that she used to chat with the victims on social media platforms like Badoo, Hi5, Wink and Tagged. and later ask them to meet in private. She also admitted that she had duped more than 20 persons using the same modus operandi, DCP Southeast added.