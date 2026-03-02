Real estate company’s CEO held for duping lawyers of ₹6 cr

GURUGRAM: The CEO of a real estate firm has been arrested for allegedly duping several lawyers of Rs 6 crore on the pretext of investing in a high-return project, police said on Sunday. Puneet Beriwala (62), CEO of Vipul Limited and a resident of Sector 42, was arrested and remanded to two days’ police custody. In a complaint filed on October 1, the lawyers alleged they invested Rs 6 crore in 2024 after being promised good returns. However, Beriwala allegedly stopped responding and failed to refund the money.